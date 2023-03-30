European clubs chase for Kayserispor Bernard Mensah’s signature

Accra, Mar. 30, GNA – Top European clubs are chasing the signature of Ghanaian international midfielder Bernard Mensah from Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor.

The 28-year-old has been influential for Kayserispor this season, as they make a push for a spot in Europe.

The Kayserispor captain has scored three goals in 19 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Mensah has decided not to extend his stay at the club after four seasons, a situation which has alerted a host of clubs, especially in Europe.

Greek side PAOK Thessaloniki, Turkish top side Trabzonspor, English Championship side Hull City and some top teams in the United Arab Emirates are said to be courting the interest of Mensah, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Murat Uzunmehmet, agent of Mensah, is said to be closing in on a deal for the witty player who can play in different positions in midfield.

The former Atletico Madrid and Getafe attacking midfielder has since his move from Spain in 2017, played for Kasimpasa and Besiktas before joining Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

He won the double with Besiktas in the 2020-21 season; winning the Super Lig and the Turkish Cup.

Mensah has five international caps for Ghana with one goal.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

