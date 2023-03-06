EU chief: No evidence yet China is mulling arms deliveries to Russia

Meseberg, Germany, March 6, (dpa/GNA) – The European Union has seen “no evidence so far” from the United States that would suggest China was considering supplying weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

On the subject of sanctions against China in the event of such deliveries, von der Leyen added that this was “a hypothetical question that can only be answered if it becomes reality and fact.”

She said the EU was watching the relationship between China and Russia “every day.”

Von der Leyen, spoke alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Meseberg palace in eastern Germany. The head of the EU’s executive branch was the guest of a closed-door retreat by Scholz’s Cabinet.

“We all agree that there must be no arms deliveries,” Scholz said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

