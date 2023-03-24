EcoZoil Ghana calls on assemblies to ensure strict enforcement of bye-laws

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, March 24, GNA – Mr Daniel Lamptey, the Business Development Manager of EcoZoil Ghana, subsidiary of Jospong group of companies (JGC), has urged District assemblies to enforce environmental bye laws to improve upon sanitation in communities.

He said applying the bye laws would also deter people from dumping refuse indiscriminately particularly communities along the coastline of the Country.

Mr Lamptey, told the Ghana News Agency that, “we at EcoZoil have being cleaning the beaches all the time but you come back in no time to see dirt all over the shores …why should it be so”.

He said the monies can be accrued from our beach front lf if properly managed to attract tourists both domestic and foreign.”

The Business Development Manager said as a company they were of the firm believe that Ghana was blessed with a long coastline which, if effectively harnessed, could benefit the country enormously.

“But you realise that this potential is not being harnessed, and it is so because of how dirty our beaches have become. aside from the fact that you can get fish from the sea, tourism is one aspect that must also be looked at,” He stressed.

Mr. Lamptey also encouraged communities lying along the shores of Ghana to take responsibility of the sea to continue to feed both today and tomorrow’s children.

“It is clear that we have a big challenge at our beaches, so we need everyone on board, the community, the assembly, the chief fisherman and the government to help maintain our beaches clean for the social and economic good of all”, Mr. Lamptey added.

GNA

