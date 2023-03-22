Dr J.B Quartey-Papafio Memorial Foundation renovates Korle-Bu Hospital

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, March 22, GNA – Dr J.B. Quartey-Papafio Memorial Medical Foundation has handed over three refurbished side wards at the Department of Surgery of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) to the hospital’s administration.

The refurbishment in honour of the memory of the late renowned Surgeon and former Head of the Department of Surgery, KBTH, who died on March 8, 2021.

The scope of work done at the three side wards included painting and repainting, tiling of the washrooms, the provision of three tabletop Hisense Fridges, five storage compartments for the matron’s office and other wards, three LED television sets, desktop computers, three armed chairs, and the replacement of faulty air conditioners, among others, at an estimated cost of GhS 130,000.00.

Dr Eunice Brookman-Amissah, a former Minister of Health, said the late Medical Officer was a researcher who paid close attention to details in his line of work and led to the introduction of Gastro-Intestinal endoscopy among other achievements in the country.

Dr Brookman-Amissah commended the late renowned Surgeon’s family for keeping his hard-earned achievements alive even after his death by embarking on “this remarkable project to honour him.”

She said the Foundation would support some selected needy and brilliant students pursuing Medicine at the University of Ghana.

Professor Edward Mensah, the Head of Department of Surgery, KBTH, expressed appreciation to the Foundation for the gesture, and said the choice of the surgical ward for the philanthropic gesture was appropriate in helping to consolidate the achievement and name of the late Professor at the department.

Professor Mensah recounted how excellent and intelligent the late Dr Quartey-Papafio was, and the inspiration he offered most young doctors who worked under him.

Dr Brookman-Amissah, in the company of Dr. Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio, Mr Roy William Quartey-Papafio, and Mr Reginald Benjamin Quartey-Papafio, handed over the refurbished wards to the hospital administration.

The Foundation was formed by the family of the late renowned Medical Professor Jacob Benjamin Quartey-Papafio.

