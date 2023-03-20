Data Link Institute of Business charges students to be transformational leaders

By Lawrencia Frempong / Mercy Arthur

Tema, March 20, GNA – Professor Stanley Moffat, President of the Data Link Institute of Business and Technology (DLBT) has asked his students to be transformational leaders and thinkers.

He said the country needed transformational thinkers and doers and DBLT was the right choice to give the students the tools to reason to make judgment, ask tough questions, and become critical thinkers among their generation.

The President who made this statement at the 18th matriculation of the school said, “only when we have been able to raise leaders, thinkers, and most importantly, doers who are committed, not just to self but to humanity as well, will we consider our job done.”

He said it was up to the students to earn the honour of being outstanding students to decide how hard they wanted to work when to relax and study, take charge of their education, and shape their future.

He explained that the vision of the institute emphasized integrity, academic achievement, and employability and charged the students to integrate the intellectual, spiritual, moral, ethical, and social development values the institute has provided to build them for the world after school.

He added the institute frowned on all forms of indiscipline and encouraged hard working and adherence to high moral standards and admonished them to stay away from social vices.

He urged the students to be committed and dedicated to their academic work.

“Academic achievement is one means by which you achieve employability, but to attain the final objectives of being employable and entrepreneurial you have to apply yourself to gaining knowledge, develop skills, and finally be assessed to see how well you have managed,” he added.

In total, 427 students, consisting of 277 males and 160 females, and made up of 47 masters students, and 126 BSc Business Administration students were matriculated.

Others were 157 BSc in Computer Science and Information Communication Technology (ICT); and 97 Certificate in Logistics and Transport, Diploma in Logistics and Transport, and Advanced Diploma in Logistics and Transport.

Professor Moffatt charged the students to take “matriculation oath” seriously as it conferred the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of studentship.

“The oath is also a commitment to abide by the rules and regulations governing studentship on campus, Prof Moffatt told the students.

“We have built here an institution that is ambitious and entrepreneurial, an institution that organizes itself to help you get your work done, an institution that strives to provide the finest faculty and staff to support your academic work,” he said.

The students were taken through the matriculation oath by Mr. Kerry Ansah, DLBT Acting Registrar who also advised them to abide by the rules and principles of the institution.

GNA

