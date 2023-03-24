Communication Specialist files to contest Chiana-Paga primary 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Paga (U/E), March 24, GNA – Mr Francis Atayure Abirigo, a Communication Specialist, has filed a nomination to contest the Chiana-Paga Constituency Parliamentary Primary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region.

He assured party delegates and executives that he would adopt an open-door leadership where he would consult constituents in any decision concerning development projects in the constituency.

Mr Abirigo, after presenting his nomination forms at the Constituency Party office at Paga, said he would work to put smiles on the faces of the vulnerable, including widows, physically challenged, the elderly and orphans.

“The vulnerable deserve to be happy. I am not coming to lord myself over you, as an orphan myself, I know how difficult it is for a single mother to raise children,” he said.

“I want to assure all mothers, wives and sisters that if I am voted I shall ensure that their children are in school, and their welfare will be seriously taken care of.”

He said the Chiana-Paga Constituency of the NDC was bedevilled with petty squabbles among members, and given the nod as the parliamentary candidate, he would work to unite the people for peaceful coexistence, where respect for the elderly, the youth and women would be paramount.

Mr Abirigo, a Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) local President at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), holds a Master’s degree in Development Communication, a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, an LLB and diplomas in Journalism and Marketing with extensive on-the-job local and international training.

He has practised Journalism, Public Relations, and Corporate Communication since 2000 with several media houses, and the National Health Insurance Scheme, and is currently a Senior Communication Specialist at Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The 49-year-old is married with four children and is contesting the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Thomas Dalu Addah, Mr Raphael Aopare Alijina, a Lawyer, and Mr Nikyema Billa Alamzy, a businessman, for the constituency parliamentary primary.

GNA

