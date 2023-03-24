COCOBOD courts women into cocoa farming

By PK Yankey

Huni-Valley (W/R), March 20, GNA – The Deputy Executive Director of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Mr. Samuel Asare Ankamah has encouraged more women to venture into cocoa farming as a business to better their living conditions.

He noted that cocoa production had been the preserve of men in the past thereby creating a huge gap in income and economic empowerment between men and women.

Mr Asare Ankamah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said this formed part of measures to mainstream gender in the cocoa business.

He assured women farmers in the cocoa sector of COCOBOD’s resolve to assist them with all the farming inputs and the technical know-how in the quest to boost yields and fetch them more income.

Mr Asare Ankamah reminded the women that “Cocoa is Ghana and Ghana is Cocoa” and required more hands for massive production.

The Deputy Executive Director also asked the women and their families to consume more cocoa products to be in good health.

The Western South Regional Manager of COCOBOD, Mr. Samuel Osei added that his outfit has intensified field tours to educate cocoa farmers on sound farming practices to maximize yields.

