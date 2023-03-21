China’s Xi on second day of state visit to Russia

Moscow, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are to continue their talks in Moscow on Tuesday, with economic cooperation moving centre stage on the main day of the three-day visit.

Following Putin and Xi’s one-on-one meeting on Monday to discuss the war in Ukraine, Tuesday’s talks will bring together government delegations.

The two sides are due to sign two major agreements to expand an “all-encompassing partnership” and “strategic cooperation,” according to the Kremlin. The meeting will also be attended by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Issues of military-technical cooperation are also on the agenda, according to Moscow. The West fears that China could supply weapons to neighbouring Russia for its war against Ukraine.

For Putin, the visit from Beijing is welcome because it allows him to show that he is not isolated internationally. China has not condemned Russia’s war against Ukraine and is committed to peace negotiations.

Xi had emphasised China’s neutral position at the start of his visit.

According to the Kremlin, statements by Putin and Xi are planned after the negotiations.

China is considered a close ally of Russia. At the same time, Beijing has so far largely complied with international sanctions against Moscow in order not to become a target of punitive measures itself.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

