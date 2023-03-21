Kazakh president consolidates power in parliamentary elections

Astana, Mar. 21, (dpa/GNA) – Kazakhstan’s ruling Amanat party has won 53.9% of the vote in early parliamentary elections, the central electoral committee announced on Monday, cementing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s hold on power.

The ruling party increased its lead over the five other parties in parliament in Sunday’s election, in which a third of the 98 delegates were determined by direct mandate. Of these, more than 70% went to Amanat.

Around 54% of the electorate, consisting of approximately 12 million voters, exercised their right to vote.

Tokayev had called the election following deadly protests last year, when demonstrations against high prices and social injustice turned into an unprecedented power struggle between Kazakh elites in the oil-rich country bordering both Russia and China.

More than 200 people died in Tokayev’s crackdown on protesters.

Tokayev is considered to have an authoritarian style of government. Ahead of the polls, independent observers voiced skepticism at his pledges to modernize the country, criticizing that newly registered parties were largely loyal to the power apparatus and that genuine opposition was barely permitted.

GNA

