Canoe accident on Volta River claims six lives

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Azizakpe (GAR) March 19, GNA – Six persons drowned after a canoe in which they were traveling capsized in the Volta River in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

Five persons, including three children and two women were taken out of the river dead whiles another victim died shortly on admission.

The people were said to be traveling from Azizanya to the over-bank community called Azizakpe when the unfortunate incident happened.

The incident which occurred at around 0900 hours on Saturday 18th March 2023 is said to have been triggered by strong waves and winds on the river.

Azizakpe is a community located at the Volta estuary.

Mr. Amesimeku, a Taskforce Leader, who was part of the rescue team, confirmed the incident and said search was ongoing in the river.

Miss Olerkie Agbasi, a survivor, said they were not wearing life jackets in the overloaded canoe.

According to her, majority of the passengers were females who shivered and tossed at the sight of the raging and expansive river, contributing to the accident.

“A lady whom I went with from the same house died with her two-year-old son.” She lamented

Another survivor Tetteh Agbasi, a fisherman, confirmed that the canoe had a seating maximum capacity of sixty (60) passengers but they (passengers) were about 75 in it.

The NADMO Director of the Ada East District, Mr. Ebenezer Teye-Nartey Kisseh, told the Ghana News Agency that they are still searching in the water since the actual number of passengers were unknown.

GNA

