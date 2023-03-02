Awutu Senya District Chief Executive inspects Agenda 111 project at Awutu Ahentia 

By J. K. Nabary

Awutu Ahentia (C/R) March. 02, GNA – The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Awutu Senya, Mr Joseph Addo has inspected an on-going Agenda 111 (the District Hospital) project at Awutu Ahentia, a community in the district to know the level of execution.

The 100-bed capacity Hospital has among others, staff bungalows, maintenance and central Store, laboratory facility, energy centre and an administrative block.

It is being executed by three construction companies namely, Budox Construction limited, Jozida Construction Limited and Asare AB Company HealthCare Group.

In an interview with media after the inspection, Mr Addo expressed satisfaction at the work done so far and entreated the contractors to keep to the timelines to ensure the early completion of the project.

He added that the project, which is 40 per cent completed, was expected to reduce pressure on the Awutu Bereku Clinic and boost the socio-economic activities of the area.

Mr Mark Afere, resident Engineer of the project told the DCE and his team that the project had created a lot of employment for people in and around the area and was expected to be completed by August this year.

On the residential accommodation for staff, the internal block works was completed and at the super structure level.

On the main hospital, he indicated that it was at the supper structure level with the maintenance and central store, waste yard and energy centre all roofed.

Mr Afere assured the team of quality work, adding that they were determined to roof the other buildings by middle of this March.

Nenyi Kojo Asemaney, Odzikrow of Awutu Ahentia thanked the President on behalf of the Traditional Council and the entire people of Awutuman for the project and assured of their readiness to release land for other developmental projects for the district.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

