Artificial Intelligence antidotes to corruption — Dr Kpodar

By Ibrahim Bah AbdulRahman

Tema, March 18, GNA — Dr Chris Kpodar, the Executive Director at Solomon Investment Ghana Limited has proposed Artificial Intelligence (AI) as the antidote for solving the canker of corruption.

He said AI applications would radically remove manual operations which form fertile grounds for corruption.

Dr Kpodar who is also the Chief Technical Advisor, Centre for Greater Impact Africa, (CGIA) emphasized “Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to reveal or even predict corruption or fraud that previously was or completely impossible to detect.

“If the government wants to be credible in every sector, they have to invest in Artificial Intelligence for an everlasting solution to corruption.”

Dr Kpodar who served as Consultant for Africa and the Middle East advising governments and companies on investment stated at a forum organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office.

Speaking on the topic: “Artificial Intelligence and sustainable development,”

Dr. Kpodar who is a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist said using artificial intelligence as an anti-corruption tool calls for redesigning systems, especially those that are previously prone to bribery and corruption, and building in transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness.

He explained that without effective public scrutiny, the risk of money being lost to corruption and misappropriation is vast, which makes it necessary for the government to invest in Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Kpodar indicated that Artificial Intelligence is the modernization of all traditional, experiences, as well as tested methods of investigation that cannot be influenced by the machine applied.

Dr Kpodar however commended the government for initiating the digitization system, “digitization is a prerequisite for Artificial Intelligence deployment as an anti-corruption weapon.”

