Armah-Kofi Buah files nomination

By P. K. Yankey

Aiyinasi (W/R), Mar 20, GNA – Incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle and Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has filed his nomination forms at NDC’s Party Constituency office at Aiyinasi to contest the upcoming NDC Parliamentary Primaries.

Mr. Joseph Agyekum, NDC Constituency Secretary, witnessed the filing at the Constituency office.

Mr. Kofi Buah was accompanied by Ellembelle NDC Constituency Chairman, Mr. Alex Mahama, Member of Parliament (MP) for Evaloe-Gwira, Mr. Kofi Arko Nokoe and Ellembelle NDC Communications Director, and Mr. Kwesi Hanson.

Mr. Kofi Buah was also “mobbed” by thunderous NDC party faithful, sympathizers and some indigenes of Ellembelle.

They hoisted placards such as “Adwuma Pa Ntoaso”, “The Only Candidate to Maintain the Ellembelle Seat”, “Hon. Kofi Buah Is Our Sunset Bet” and Ellembelle Do Appreciate Your Efforts” among others.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering, Mr. Kofi Buah reiterated his dream of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to remain a committed politician to spearhead the development of Ellembelle and by extension, the entire Nzema land.

He observed that the eight-year rule of the NDC from 2009 to 2016, witnessed an unprecedented development in Ellembelle adding that the eight-year rule of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had stagnated development of the area.

Mr. Kofi Buah said the current economic hardships in the country offered NDC the chance “to push the elephant into the bush again” and wrestle political power from the governing NPP to reignite development in Ellembelle and the country at large.

Member of Parliament for Evaloe-Gwira, Mr. Kofi Arko-Nokoe thanked the people of Ellembelle for the consistent and unshaken faith in voting for Mr. Kofi Buah for the fourth time in Parliament to soar to Deputy Minister for Energy, Minister for Energy and Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament.

He entreated the entire Nzema land to support and push Mr. Kofi Buah to the highest office of Ghana reminding them that the leadership of Mr. Kofi Buah had witnessed an unprecedented development in the Nzema area.

GNA

