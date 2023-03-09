AngloGold Ashanti reaffirms commitment towards women empowerment 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), March 09, GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Obuasi Mine, has reaffirmed its commitment towards women empowerment and championing the cause of women as part of its operations.

The company made this firm commitment when it hosted a women empowerment programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) – Obuasi Campus to commemorate the 2023 edition of the International Women’s Day.

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, violence, and abuse against women

The celebration also serves as a call to action for gender equality and the empowerment of women globally.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director of AngloGold Ashanti, speaking at the event emphasised the company’s policy of leaving its host communities in a better state after operation.

This, he noted, could not be achieved without including women in the company’s operations hence its commitment to give both males and females equal opportunities.

He pointed out that women constituted approximately 52 per cent of the population hence could not be ignored in development issues.

Mr Asubonteng emphasised that although the mining industry was dominated by men, AngloGold Ashanti had made significant strides in increasing the female workforce from four to 11per cent since the start of the redevelopment project in 2018.

He hinted that the company had also increased maternity leave from three to four months, redesigned uniforms to suit women, and provided female washrooms and changing rooms to ensure a comfortable and inclusive work environment.

“AngloGold Ashanti has established the Enterprise Development Center at Obuasi Anyinam, where 300 women are being trained in skills development. The Leadership Workshop, established by AngloGold Ashanti, has also trained women in the community to develop leadership skills,” he disclosed.

He said Graduate Training and Youth Apprenticeship programme introduced by the company had also seen increased participation by women, with the company committed to continuing this approach and strategy.

Ms Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, the Social Development and Gender Superintendent, acknowledged that women faced numerous challenges in the industry especially work-life balance, but AngloGold Ashanti was making significant efforts to address this issue.

These efforts demonstrate the company’s commitment to gender equality and the importance of celebrating International Women’s Day, she noted.

Ms Christiana Acheampong, SRC Women’s Commissioner for KNUST- Obuasi Campus, reiterated the importance of recognising and encouraging women to make significant contributions to their communities.

She also encouraged men to participate in programmes that promote gender equality and to support women’s advancement.

