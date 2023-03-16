Akatsi Constituency NDC executives lodge complaint against parliamentary candidate aspirant 

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, March 16, GNA – Executives of the Akatsi Constituency National Democratic Congress (NDC) have complained with the Volta Regional executives against Mr Samuel Benedict Nugblega, a parliamentary candidate aspirant, for what they called “an act of indiscipline and insubordination.”

The constituency executives, led by Chairman Tony Owusu and Secretary Daniel Dagba said Mr Nugblega defied the directive from the national executives not to campaign in incumbent MPs’ constituencies until or after March 31, 2023.

The executives recalled a directive issued on the 7th of March, 2023 by the General Secretary, Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey that charged all aspirants, including the incumbent MPs to cease campaign and other related activities for parliamentary duties to help save the country’s vibrant democracy.

The directives were subsequently made known to all aspirants by the Constituency executives, in a letter dated 8th March 2023.

A letter sighted by the Ghana News Agency, and signed by the secretary, Mr Dagba, has an attached copy of the directive letter from the party General Secretary.

The GNA learnt that the letter was served to each aspirant to draw their attention to the national directives.

However, the Chairman and the Secretary told journalists that Mr Nugblega was on March 9 2023, seen in active campaign in some of the branches within the Akatsi South, urging delegates to vote for him as the parliamentary candidate, thereby defying the party’s directive.

In those campaign meetings, the executives said the aspirant and his campaign team distributed two sets of mosquito nets and GHS 50 to each member of the delegates at the branch.

“Thus, each branch was enticed with amount of about GHS450,” the executives said, adding that, some of the delegates were later given nomination forms of Mr Nugblega to endorse.

“Mr Nugblega and his campaign team were at Ayitikorpe, Kpohega, Bata, and other branches on the March 9, 2023, campaigning, contrary to the directives of the national executives,” they said.

According to the executives, one other aspirant and the incumbent MP Bernard Ahiafor have respected the directive and since halted their campaign activities and asked their supporters to do same.

“Nugblega has indeed defied the party directives,” Mr Dabga said, and reiterated that the party has reported the matter to the regional executives; and the aspirant would be called to justify his action or sanctioned accordingly.

Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza has said the Minority accepted the directive by the national executives as it was the only way by which members could be whipped to attend to the House for business.

When contacted, Mr Nugblega said the information the executives gave to the media was “falsehood.”

He said he only went for his nomination to be endorsed, activity required by party.

“I have gone for my nomination to be endorsed as required by the party,” he said.

Asked if pictures purported to be him campaigning as also falsehood, Mr Nugblega queried: ”Please, where in the pictures, in your own judgment, was I campaigning?”

GNA

