ECG hands over renovated Western Region GJA office

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah /Veronica Baffour Kyei

Takoradi, March 16, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Justice Ofori, General Manager, Western Regional Branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana has handed over the renovated office of the Ghana Journalists Association to the Regional Leadership.

The renovation included changing the door and louver blades to glass, embossment of the facility in the name of the GJA, provision of television and accessories among other interventions to make the Regional Press Centre habitable.

Mr Ofori, handing over the renovated building to the regional GJA, described the media as cardinal in the business they operated and must be assisted to play that public education role very effectively.

“This is also a token of appreciation for your continual support to our business as an interface between us and our customers…thank you”, the Manager added.

Mr Desmond Cudjoe, the Western Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association was grateful to the company for being the first to respond to the call to rehabilitate the press centre.

He said revival of the Centre would create a common ground for media practitioners to gather, interact and share positive vibes for the holistic development of the Region and the country.

