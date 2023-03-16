Ghana to host the 2023 IFBB West Africa Championship

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Mar. 16, GNA – Ghana will host the 2023 edition of International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) West African Championship from March 16-18, 2023.

Mr. Clement Osei Aboagye Communications Manager of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), in an interview with the GNA Sports said about ten countries had confirmed their participation in the championship.

Mr. Osei Aboagye said, Burkina Faso, Congo, Niger, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation in the championship.

According to the him, participants would be arriving on Thursday, with weigh-in of athletes on Friday, whilst the main event starts on Saturday.

He said Mr. Victor Hernadez from the IFBB board from Spain would also be in Ghana by Thursday as the supervisor of the championship.

He said the competition would serve as a qualification for the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding championship in South Africa in May this year.

He called on corporate entities, individuals, to support them in the organization of the event.

GNA

