Airforce Officers hold Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Tennis Carnival

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 11, GNA – Officers of the Ghana Airforce held the second edition of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day anniversary carnival and re-union tennis competition for security service and civilians in Accra over the weekend.

The one-day event, which came off on Saturday March, 11 2023, at the Airforce Officers Mess Tennis Courts, was made up of the Airforce Mess Tennis Club (AFOMTC), Burma Camp Tennis Club, Stadium Tennis Club and Army Tennis Club.

It was an opportunity for re-union, as friends, sports enthusiasts and tennis players gathered to socialise and have fun in an event sponsored by Ecobank, Dunlop, Markay’s Sports among others.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Akunu Dake, Advisor to the AFOMTC said the aim of the competition was to socialise and to discuss the welfare of members.

He said, “this is the second edition of the carnival and we are having of our Independence Day anniversary as well. We had the first carnival last year which was attended by a numbers of tennis clubs both locally and internationally.

He added, “we also had a couple of sporting icons like Asamoah Gyan who came to play with us”.

He said, “it is a very joyous occasion as we commemorate the 66th Anniversary of Ghana’s Independence and sports in particular, tennis plays a role in national development.

“Today, we have had an exciting tournament involving a number of clubs.”

“We will continue to do this yearly and we hope that many more clubs, many more of our people will join us for the next year celebration.”

Over two hundred people participated in this year’s competition with 14 games that were played.

GNA

