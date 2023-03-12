Malta Guinness WPL: Faith Ladies thrash Berry Ladies 3-0 to bolster league title ambition 

By Edna A. Quansah

Accra, Mar. 12, GNA – Three goals from Faith Ladies FC was enough to snatch the maximum points from Berry Ladies in match-day 13 of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League played at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman.

A goal each from Jennifer Kankam Boadu, Mafia Nyame, and Emmanuella Johnson ensured that Faith Ladies dominate Berry Ladies to keep their maiden league title ambition on track.

Faith Ladies’ prolific striker Kankam Boadu opened the scoring in the third minute before Mafia Nyame doubled the lead to end the first half 2-0.

From recess, Faith Ladies played exhibiting dominance and an intention to add more goals despite leading Berry Ladies.

This yielded results when Johnson added the team’s third in the 90+1 minute to end the game on a high note.

The win puts Faith Ladies on 24 points after 13 matches, whilst Berry Ladies remain in the fifth position with 18 points in the Southern zone league log.

Faith Ladies’ Afia Boadu Twumwaa was named the Nasco best player for her sterling performance at the left back.

Betway Ghana is a development partner of the Malta Guinness WPL.

GNA

