AfPC President Samson Deen calls for inclusion of Para-Sport in AUSC agenda

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 10, GNA – Mr. Samson Deen, the President of the Africa Paralympic Committee (AfPC), has called for the inclusion of Para-Sports in the agenda of the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) of the Africa Union Sport Council (AUSC).

Mr. Deen made the call when he paid a working visit to the Moroccan Ministry of National, Primary Education of Sports (MNPES) to discuss development of Para-Sports in Africa.

Mr. Deen also used the opportunity to discuss and shared ideas with the representatives of the MNPES Mr. Abderrazzak Akkari, who is the Director of Sports.

Among the issues discussed were the inclusion of Para Sports, bidding and hosting, participation and organisational strategy.

He said the AfPC would need the support of the majority of the AUSC Member States to support the inclusion of the agenda in the next sitting of the Specialized Technical Committee.

The AfPC, which owns and organises the African Para Games on the continent had taken measures to partner with the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) to include para-sport in its bidding and hosting of the African Games, as a standalone event after the Olympic event.

Mr. Akkari and Hamid Al Ouni, President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sport for Persons with Disabilities presented a souvenir as a token of appreciation to the AfPC President.

They expressed gratitude for the excellent cooperation.

Ghana is set to host the First African Para Games, Accra 2023, which was slated for 3-12 September 2023 in Ghana, but could see the date for the commencement of the event pushed further backwards after the AUSC communicated with its members a new date had been proposed for the African Games 8-23 2024.

Mr. Deen would pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Sports of Egypt on Monday, March 13, 2023 before returning to Ghana.

GNA

