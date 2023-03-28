Agortime Ziope NDC pledges support for John Mahama’s candidature

By Samuel Akumatey

Agortime Kpetoe (V/R), March 28, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Agortime Ziope Constituency of the Volta Region has pledged support for former President John Dramani Mahama’s bid to lead the Party in the 2024 general elections.

The Constituency counts among those that gave the former President the highest endorsement at the 2019 primaries with a 99.87 per cent, and Mr. Eklu Odikro, Constituency Chairman, said the statement would be repeated with a 100 per cent vote.

He gave the assurance when Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, met constituency and branch executives at Agortime Kpetoe on Sunday.

Mr. Agbavitor, a member of the John Mahama Campaign, is on a tour of the various constituencies in the Region ahead of the May 13 primaries.

The Ziope Constituency has 72 branches, and the Party executives at the meeting exhibited support for the former president, with the Constituency Chairman, noting that the various branches were being engaged towards the coming victory.

Mr. Agbavitor, the Regional Chairman, said John Mahama remained the one to be trusted to save the nation, adding that the Former President sought to give power back to the Party and its grassroots.

He said the branches formed the voting base of the primaries and should be the target of strategies and plans to wrestle back power.

The Regional Chairman said Agortime Ziope remained “critical” to the NDC and asked supporters to maintain faith towards victory.

Mr. Agbavitor told the GNA that the constituency tours produced encouraging reports.

“Everybody accepts that John Mahama is the most credible of all the candidates, and it is not out of place to decide to work for him,” he stated.

Present at the engagement was Mr. James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Ketu North, and Mr. Charles Agbeve, MP for Agortime Constituency; both members of the John Mahama Campaign.

Mr Avedzi said Mr. Mahama was the experience the nation required, and that a full endorsement was needed to affect victory in 2024.

James Gunu, Regional Secretary, used the occasion to educate the executives on the balloting process, and said violence of all formed would be ruled out of the process.

He said the Party in the Region was working on establishing a resource bank to support its activities as it builds up to reclaim power.

