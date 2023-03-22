Agortime-Ziope MP files unopposed

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kpetoe (V/R), March 22, GNA – Mr. Charles Agbeve, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Agortime-Ziope Constituency in the Volta Region, has filed as the sole candidate for the Parliamentary primaries.

This is the second time the MP is going unopposed, as he enjoyed same popular endorsement during the 2019 Parliamentary primaries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Agbeve said “though a sole candidate, I promise never to take for granted the support of the delegates as it has always been my avowed pledge to put their wishes and aspirations first in all I do.”

He urged all delegates in Agortime-Ziope to vote massively for John Mahama come May 13, 2023, as “he’s coming to build the Ghana we want.”

Mr. Agbeve was elected to Parliament in 2016, after the former MP for the area, Mrs. Juliana Joycelyn Azumah-Mensah stepped down after 12 years in Parliament.

The Legislator is a Ranking Member on the Select Committee on Health and the Government Assurance Committee of Ghana’s Parliament.

He also was a former District Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme, in Agortime-Ziope District.

This year’s NDC Parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 13, 2023.

GNA

