AGI Energy Service Centre launches intuitive website to promote renewable energy

Accra, March 4, GNA – The Association of Ghana Industries Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC) has launched a new intuitive website, developed with the support of the German Development Agency (GIZ ), to promote renewable energy and energy efficiency in the Ghanaian industry.

The new website is to help members to access information, project assistance and market linkages on renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Launching the website, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AGI, Seth Twum-Akwaboah, said despite the importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency in reducing energy costs for businesses was well-known, its adoption still remained low in Ghana.

He attributed the low adoption to the uncertainty surrounding the capability of RE/EE, service providers, avoidance of first-mover risks and lack of adequate financing for projects.

“With the country’s objective to achieve a 10 per cent renewable energy component in the national energy mix by 2030, there is the need to make RE and EE solutions readily available and accessible for industrial and domestic users,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the website would provide the necessary information needed for businesses to take advantage and become competitive on the international market.

The website www.agiesc.com has features such as “Green Job” which gives information to the public on job opportunities available in the energy space and an energy savings calculator to assist companies to save on their energy costs.

The Association of Ghana Industries Energy Service Centre (AGI-ESC) was set up in September 2019 to be a one-stop centre for renewable energy and energy efficiency consultancy services, especially relating to the adoption of RE/EE among AGI members and the larger Ghanaian industry space.

The centre is owned and hosted at the Association of Ghana Industries with support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH through its project “Sustainable Energy for Climate Protection in Ghana” (SustainE4Climate), in cooperation with Ghana’s Ministry of Energy.

Implementing partners of the SustainE4Climate project include the Energy Commission and the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission.

