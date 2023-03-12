GBA organises seminar for sports journalists

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 12, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in collaboration with the Boxing Writers Association of Ghana (BWAG), has organised a one-day seminar for sports journalists in the country.

The seminar was to update participants on the new terminologies, rules and regulations governing the discipline.

The seminar held at the Mudor Conference Hall, Bukom Boxing Arena, forms parts of efforts to equip the media with information on the sport and the techniques involved.

Mr. Mohamed Amin Lamptey Communication Director of the GBA took participants through the different weight classes, scoring systems, as well as different types of punching skills deployed by boxers during fights.

He said the sport has advanced with new terminologies and rules hence the need for all boxing lovers and sports journalists to be abreast with them.

The event was graced with the presence of Nana Odiasempa Abena Okani I Asumka Hemaa Queen Mother of the Adukrom Akuapim, Mr. Seth Panwum Technical Advisor to the Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, Deputy Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Mr. Abdul Majeed Bawa and the President of the GBA, Mr. Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

Mr. Panwum encouraged journalists to pay attention to the least finance sports just like they report on football.

He said, “we noticed that football is attracting partnership because of the media reportage so I am calling on the media to also give attention to the least finance sports”.

The President of the Federation Abraham Kotei Neequaye expressed his excitement about the training and urged more journalists to report on boxing.

GNA

