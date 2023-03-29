Adidas backtracks in dispute over Black Lives Matter logo’s copyright 

Washington, Mar. 29, (dpa/GNA) - Adidas is withdrawing its request to the US Trademark Office opposing Black Lives Matter’s application to trademark its well-known three-stypethree-style logo.

“We are already in the process of withdrawing the opposition to the trademark application filed by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation,” a company spokeswoman said in Herzogenaurach, southern Germany, on Wednesday.

Sports giant Adidas had filed the application to oppose the request on Monday, claiming that the Black Lives Matter three-stripe design was too similar to their own logo which they have been using for over 70 years.

The German company quickly announced it was rowing back on the decision however, without stating a reason.

The activist foundation Black Lives Matter (BLM) that fights racism and police brutality had applied for the patent on its design back in November 2020, according to official documents.

BLM rose to prominence after the unarmed black men Trayvon Martin in 2012 and later, George Floyd in 2020 were unjustly shot by authorities in the United States.

The political and social movement now fights discrimination and violence against black people worldwide.

GNA

