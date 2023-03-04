Ablekuma North Municipal Education Directorate organises Kiddi March

By Francis Cofie

Accra, March 4, GNA – The Ablekuma North Municipal Education Directorate has organised a Kiddi March to commemorate this year’s 6th March Independence Day celebration.

The event, which was a teaser to the national celebration was under the theme; “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.” It saw about 220 pupils from 11 public basic schools marched with a sense of precision.

The schools, which participated were Saleria ‘1 and 2’, Kwashieman ‘1 and 2’, St Luke Anglican, Prince of Peace, St Stephens, Odorkor McClean, and Odorkor ‘1, 7 and 8.’

Mr Perry Ebenezer Ofori, the Municipal Education Director, urged Ghanaians to be united and avoid acts of discrimination and tribalism in all that they do.

That, he said, was the surest way of achieving the litany of goals set for the development of the country.

“With a renewed spirit of nationalism, unity and a sense of purpose, we can overcome the hurdles to a large extent, that continue to plague our nation,” he added.

He prevailed on all stakeholders in education to continue to work hard to fully achieve the desired outcomes in education, particularly at the kindergarten level.

In a message to the President, the pupils commended the Founders of Ghana and all succeeding Presidents for their noble efforts at putting the country on the map.

They thanked the President for giving them the chance to express themselves moments preceding the national celebration.

The pupils called on the President to help maintain the peace and security in the country to foster development and nation building and ensure the maintenance of the Free SHS system and the School Feeding Programme and commended him for the measures he put in to ensure their protection during Covid-19.

The schools were given certificates of participation.

