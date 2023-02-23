Wisconsin University holds reproductive health session in the ‘Month of Love’ 

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – The School of Communication Studies (SCS), Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-GH), has held a reproductive health seminar, dubbed: “Red Conversations; Love, Sex and Matters Arising”.

It forms part of efforts to empower students with knowledge for life beyond the classroom.

A statement issued by the school, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the event was organised in partnership with the WIUC-GH School of Nursing and Midwifery and the Career and Counseling Services.

Mrs Paulina Siaw- Akoto, Reproductive and Family Planning Consultant and a Lecturer at the College, engaged students on many issues around unsafe and safe sexual practices.

She cautioned women against the abuse of emergency contraceptives as they had the potential to change the menstrual cycle and possibly cause infertility and other health complications in the future.

“Emergency contraceptives are not meant to be taken on a daily basis but at most twice a year. There is a reason why it is called ‘emergency’”.

“If you do not want to get pregnant, use a condom or consult a reproductive health professional to educate you on other birth control methods available so as to make informed choices,” she said.

Mrs Siaw-Akoto encouraged sexually active individuals to use condoms as a protection against Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and unintended pregnancy.

She, however, noted that women (and men) should never attempt to terminate an unintended pregnancy without a health professional’s counsel as it could lead to complications and even death.

Madam Naadu Addico, a Public Health Specialist, encouraged students to reach out to organisations such as the Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, which had dedicated toll-free and WhatsApp numbers to provide counselling and reproductive health support 24 hours a day.

Mrs Elizabeth Anorkor Abbey, the Head of Career and Counseling Services, WIUC-GH, urged students to seek the services of the Counseling Unit on any issue they may be worried over.

The Acting Dean of the School of Communication Studies, Baaba Cofie, said in commemoration of the ‘Month of Love’ the “Red Conversations” was organised to educate students on the issues of reproductive health, especially sex, love and relationships to help them make informed decisions.

“Unfortunately, last semester, we lost a student to unsafe abortion. This was a wakeup call as we realized our students may not be as informed on reproductive health issues, especially issues concerning sex and love,” she said.

“We are therefore excited that we can educate them in this way to avoid unnecessary reproductive health challenges and rather focus on their books.”

The WIUC-GH, affiliated to the University of Cape Coast, offers courses in media/communication studies, advertising, public relations, marketing and brand management, among others.

GNA

