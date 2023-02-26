Wa West MP confers with traditional leaders ahead of NDC primary  

By Philip Tengzu

Wechiau (UW/R), Feb. 25, GNA – Superintendent (Rtd) Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, has sought the wise counsel of traditional leaders in the Wechiau constituency on whether to contest the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary.

He commended the chiefs and people for giving him the mandate adding: “The NDC is to open nomination and the people said I should pick a nomination form, but I said I cannot pick a nomination form without meeting you first.”

He said for his two years in Parliament, he had helped meet some of the challenges of the constituency in education, health, water, peace and security, and rural electrification among others.

On education, Supt (rtd) Toobu said he had, among other things, donated 400 student desks to the District Education Directorate, supported the renovation of school structures, and provided educational support of about GHȻ140,000 to 227 students in the constituency.

On health, he cited the construction of a medical laboratory at Dorimon to improve healthcare services and accessibility.

Other interventions included the drilling and installation of 18 boreholes in some communities, helping to connect some to the national grid, and improving telecommunication services.

Naa Iddrisu Sufuyan Jongara, Gberenbgeju Naa, on behalf of the chiefs, prayed for God’s blessing for the MP in his desire to represent the constituency again.

“MP, the chiefs said I should tell you that you cannot plant a tree and at the time it begins to sprout, you uproot it and plant a different one. How long will it take to sprout again for you to benefit?”

Some concerns the chiefs raised were improved security, road infrastructure, education, and electrification in the constituency, and appealed for the MP’s support if elected for the second term.

The Chief of Naaha, Naa Tiferee Adams, stressed the need for unity of purpose to achieve the needed development for the constituency.

He said: “The success or failure of the district depends on all of us.”

Mr Mathew Vaari, the Wa West Constituency Chairman of the NDC, assured the chiefs of the unflinching support of the executives to the MP in his bid to contest the primary.

The MP donated some plastic chairs to some polling stations in the Wechiau area.

GNA

