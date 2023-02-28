Vivo Energy Ghana supports youth rehabilitation with IT equipment

Accra, Feb 28, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana, marketer and distributor of Shell branded fuels and lubricants, has donated a desktop computer and a laser printer to the all-boys Senior Correctional Centre, formerly Ghana Borstal Institute, of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.

This gesture forms part of the company’s activities to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day with the students at the Institute and resource them to facilitate their administrative duties.

Vivo Energy’s Asset Integrity Manager, Mr. Kwasi Barfi who led a team of employees to make the donation shared motivational stories and some words of encouragement with the students.

He encouraged them that, notwithstanding their current situation, there were opportunities for them to excel in life af coming out of the four walls of the Institute and advised them to apply themselves to the training at the Institute, either schooling or vocational, and come out to rewrite their stories.

“Being the only male correctional Centre in Ghana, we have teenagers from across the regions who have been brought here to be reformed and integrated back into society. For this reason, we have a great responsibility, and we are excited about this donation”, the Deputy Director of Prisons and Officer-in charge of the Centre, Madam Millicent Owusu said during her address to employees and students at the ceremony.

Madam Owusu called on the students to ensure that they performed their best in this year’s BECE as a form of appreciation to Vivo Energy Ghana.

She appealed to corporate organisations to support the Institute especially with logistics to help sharpen the ICT skills and improve the knowledge of the students.

GNA

