US warns Chinese over balloon incident in talks at Munich conference

Munich, Feb. 19, (dpa/GNA) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in the first meeting between the two since tensions soared over an espionage balloon.

Washington ordered a Chinese surveillance balloon that was drifting through US airspace to be shot down around two weeks ago, and Blinken cancelled a trip to China at short notice.

In Munich, Blinken “directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law” by the entry of the Chinese surveillance balloon into US territorial airspace, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Saturday.

Blinken underscored “that this irresponsible act must never again occur,” Price said.

The US military fired a missile at the balloon over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the state of South Carolina.

Washington accused China of trying to spy on sensitive military installations. Beijing, on the other hand, says it was a civilian research balloon that went off course.

The incident caused heightened tensions in the already strained relationship between Beijing and Washington.

“The Secretary made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty,” Price said on Saturday.

Blinken also said that China’s high altitude surveillance balloon programme, which has intruded into the air space of over 40 countries across five continents, had been exposed to the world.

Their meeting came after the Chinese diplomat sharply criticized the shooting down of the balloon.

“This is, I would say, absurd and hysterical,” he told the Munich Security Conference earlier in the day. “This is 100% abuse of the use of force. It’s a violation of international rules.”

The conference’s main focus this year is Russia’s war on Ukraine, which is nearing its first anniversary on February 24.

Blinken also warned Beijing about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion.

He reiterated US President Joe Biden’s statements that the United States would stand up for its values and interests, but that it does not want conflict with China and is not looking for a new Cold War.

Blinken also underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times, Price said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

