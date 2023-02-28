US Embassy equips media with tools to enhance accountable governance    

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA – The United States Embassy in Ghana has handed over laptops and other electronic equipment to media houses and journalists support organisations to ensure efficiency in the discharge of their duties.

The beneficiaries are the Ghana News Agency, New Times Corporation, the Graphic Communications Group Limited, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Fourth Estate (Media Foundation for West Africa), Corruption Watch (Centre for Democratic Development), and the National Media Commission (NMC).

Each organisation received four laptops, except for the Corruption Watch, which received five, while others received a video projector and high-resolution professional cameras in addition to the laptops.

The donation, made through the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, advances the United States Government’s support for the Rule of Law and accountable governance in Ghana.

Ms Chris Carlisle, the Director of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Unit, who presented the equipment, said the gesture was to support working journalists, anti-corruption organisations, and the media regulator to help build capacity for stronger journalism and accountable governance.

She said the beneficiaries played a critical role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring transparency by investigating and reporting on corruption, hence the support to enhance their work.

“Corruption deprives the public of resources meant for developmental projects including building of schools, roads and hospitals,” she said.

Vibrant media was, therefore, key to eliminating corruption, ensuring transparency, accountability and building public trust in democratic institutions.

Mr George Sarpong, the Executive Director, NMC, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the Embassy for the gesture, describing it as an “act of the possible”.

“The support to journalists is crucial to the development of democracy. Democratic countries make better allies and any support that deepens democracy means helping to sustain the friendship between countries.’’

He urged the beneficiaries to demonstrate value to spur the donors to make a case for more support.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

