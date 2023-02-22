University of Energy and Natural Resources opens three-day management retreat   

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre, (B/R), Feb. 22, GNA – Dr Violet Makuku, the Director, Global Quality Assurance Association (GQAA) has urged lecturers of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to open-up, network, explore opportunities and support the university’s vision of becoming a world-class institution.

The GQAA is an Accra-based non-governmental organization which offers professional training and consultancy.

Dr Makuku said lecturers ought to capitalize on technological advancement, well researched, and help the institution to turn its challenges into opportunities, and thereby churned out quality human resource base needed for development.

Addressing the opening session of a management retreat of the UENR, underway at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality, Dr Makuku said until the lecturers opened up, build and strengthen networks, it would be difficult for them to acquire knowledgeable information.

On the theme “UENR strategic plan vis-a-vis vice-chancellor’s vision, two years through, the way forward”, the three-day retreat is being attended by deans, directors, and heads of units, divisions, departments, centers and directorates of the university.

Among other objectives, the retreat seeks to build the capacity of the participants in managerial and leadership skills to embrace the all-inclusive growth of UENR through effective communication and marketing.

Dr Makuku, a facilitator expected to take the participants through the managerial and leadership skills, indicated the world was now a global village, hence the need for the university lecturers to build productive networks and explore prospects for the university.

Earlier in a welcoming address, Professor John Kofi Mensah Kuwornu, the Acting Vice Chancellor explained the university aspired to become a world-class institution for generating, advancing and applying energy and natural resource sciences knowledge.

Its mission statement seeks to promote the development of human resources and skills required to solve society’s critical energy and natural resources challenges and undertake interdisciplinary academic, research, and outreach programmes in engineering, science, economics and environmental policy.

Established in 2011 by an Act of the Parliament, Act 830, 2011, UENR seeks to provide leadership and management of Energy and Natural Resources in the country.

