Medvedev says Russia will disintegrate if it loses war in Ukraine

Moscow, Feb 22, (dpa/GNA) – Former Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, has rejected calls from US President Joe Biden for Russian troops to withdraw from Ukraine.

“If the US stops supplying weapons to the regime in Kiev, then the war will end,” the deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council wrote on Wednesday on the Telegram news channel.

“If Russia ends the special military operation without a victory, then Russia will cease to exist, it will be torn to pieces,” Medvedev wrote.

Russia launched the full-scale war against Ukraine last year on February 24.

In his characteristically abrasive manner, Medvedev also criticized Biden for addressing the Russian people from Warsaw on Tuesday, in front of Polish citizens. “Who is this strange grandpa anyway, speaking with a lost look from Poland? Why is he appealing to the people of another country at a time when he has enough problems in his own?”

Medvedev accused the US, which he said has caused many wars around the world, of “megalomania.”

Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the war. He concluded the speech by directly addressing the people of Russia.

The United States and Europe, who provide weapons and financial assistance to Kiev, “do not seek to destroy or control Russia,” Biden said.

“President Putin chose this war,” said Biden. “Putin can end the war with one word.”

The West has been demanding a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine since the war began.

