UCC admits 8,721 freshers for 2022/2023 academic year

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Feb 18, GNA – The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has officially admitted 8,721 fresh regular students for the 2022/2023 academic year at a hybrid matriculation ceremony held on Saturday.

The students comprised 7,836 undergraduates and 885 postgraduates, of whom 4,954 are males.

Mr Jeff Teye E. Onyame, the Registrar of the school, led the freshers to take the matriculation oath which affirmed their status as students of the University.

Prof Rosemond Boohene, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, assured the students of the school’s commitment to achieving their dreams and urged them to study religiously and adhere to all rules and regulations.

“In the University of Cape Coast, our lecturers, scholars, and researchers are dedicated to not only helping you obtain that prestigious and enviable University of Cape Coast degree, for which reason you have chosen to be here, but also to help expand your understanding of society and the world at large,” she said.

She assured them of making the best decision to join UCC, indicating that it confirmed the confidence reposed in the school’s academic excellence.

Prof Boohene, who is also acting as the Vice- Chancellor, admonished the students to live up to the school’s core values of excellence, empowerment, equality and ethical behaviour, considering its global recognition.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the accommodation challenges in the institution and assured that management was making all efforts to fix the issue to provide a conducive environment for both social and academic work.

Touching on health, she indicated that measures had been instituted to ensure students lived a healthy and productive life, encouraging them to immediately visit the school’s clinic or hospital when the need arose.

She also urged them adhere to all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic was far from over.

Prof Boohene further entreated students to be conscious and take full responsibility for their personal safety and security even though police patrol had been deployed to ensure safety in the school.

“We admonish all students to use only approved routes to and from the campus and also ensure that the routes you take are well lit.

“Also make sure you walk in pairs to avoid falling prey to unscrupulous persons, particularly in the night,” she added.

