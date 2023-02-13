Turkey-Syria quake death toll climbs over 37,500

Istanbul, Feb 13, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, climbed to more than 37,500 on Monday, a day after a top UN official predicted the final figure would likely be over 50,000.

In Turkey alone, the death toll has climbed to 31,643, according Turkish state news agency Anadolu, citing the disaster authority AFAD. A further 80,000 people were injured.

In neighbouring Syria, at least 5,900 people are known to have died, according to World Health Organization figures.

Top UN humanitarian relief official Martin Griffiths, said he expects that the final death toll from the earthquakes will exceed 50,000

GNA

