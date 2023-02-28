Tent fire injures seven, including six children, in NW Syria

Beirut, Feb 23, (dpa/GNA) – Seven people, including six children, were injured when their tent caught fire in a refugee camp in north-west Syria, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.

The group had been living in the tent, after being affected by the huge earthquake on February 6.

“A tent sheltering those who were affected by the earthquake caught fire in the village of Al-Ghazala, north of the town of Darkush in Idlib countryside, as a result of diesel fuel being poured on firewood to ignite it for heating purposes,” the Syrian Obervatory for Human Rights said.

The injured included six children and a woman, it said.

The head of the observatory, Rami Abdel Rahman, told dpa the incident, took place on Monday night.

“It is very cold at night and people are using unsafe methods of heating inside their tents,” he said.

On February 22, a woman died and a man suffered serious burns, as a result of a fire in their tent due, to the use of unsafe heating methods, he said.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

