Tema Metro to host Greater Accra Regional Independence Day celebrations 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb 22, GNA –The Tema Metropolis will host the 2023 Regional Independence celebrations, Mr Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister has announced.

The Regional Independence parade would be held at the Tema Sports Stadium for the first time, Mr Quartey announced during a working visit to Tema and said as part of the celebrations, there would be a massive three-day clean-up exercise from March 2, 3, and 4 in Tema under the “Operation Clean Your Frontage Programme.”

He urged all shops to close activities during the clean-up exercise and owners and workers to join in the exercise from early morning till 12:00 hours, adding that all residents are to participate in the exercise.

He said all the 29 district assemblies in the region who would join in cleaning Tema during the exercise.

The metro, he said would be zoned, with the assemblies being put together in pairs to clean the areas.

He noted that school children both from public and private schools were to clean their school and immediate surroundings.

He cautioned that about 500 task force members would be deployed to enforce the bye-law on the operation clean your frontage, stressing that those who refuse to join would be issued with a summon.

The Regional Minister also announced that unauthorized structures would be removed while abandoned vehicles and trucks along the roads would also be towed.

Touching on the other activities for the celebration, he announced that there would be a quiz competition for Junior High Schools within the region, health screening, and free registration for National Health Insurance.

There will also be a football and boxing match involving Chief Executive Officers of industries and the Association of Ghana Industries.

He said sensitisation programmes would also be organized to mark the 66th Independence Day celebration of Ghana.

GNA

