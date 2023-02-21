Telecel Group acquires majority shares in Vodafone Ghana

Accra, Feb. 21, GNA – Vodafone Group Plc has completed the transfer of its 70 per cent majority shares in Vodafone Ghana to the Telecel Group after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

A statement issued jointly by the parties said the agreement was the most recent major change for the Ghanaian telecommunications company since 2008 when Vodafone Group Plc purchased a controlling interest in Ghana Telecommunication Company Limited and established Vodafone Ghana.

Telecel is an Africa-focused telecommunication company, with a brand founded in 1986, operating primarily in Africa and converging telecommunication with fintech, e-commerce, and tech startups.

It said the completion of the agreement to acquire Vodafone Ghana by Telecel Group presented an opportunity for further innovation and continued delivery of unparalleled services to Ghanaians.

The statement said operations of Vodafone Ghana and its three subsidiaries – National Communication Backbone Company Limited (Vodafone Wholesale), Vodafone Ghana Mobile Financial Services Limited (Vodafone Cash), and the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, would continue operations uninterrupted while embracing exciting new possibilities.

Mr Malek Atrissi, Telecel Group’s Chief Operating Officer, said “this acquisition is a testament to our enthusiasm and positive outlook for the Ghanaian market, which we view as a vital market with unlimited potential for digitalisation and innovation in Africa.”

The Chief Operating Officer said the Telecel Group was eager to develop and bring forward-thinking offerings to subscribers, enterprises, and communities in Ghana.

“We look forward to a transformation journey of Vodafone Ghana with the contribution and growth of its human capital. ”

Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, Vodafone Ghana’s CEO, assured customers and stakeholders of unwavering commitment to continuity across all services and products.

She said: “We are fully committed to delivering excellence across all facets of the business and providing our customers with innovative products and services. We embrace this change as an opportunity for us to explore new and exciting areas of growth.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

