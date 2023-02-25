Team Sports with Pets Becoming Increasingly Popular in Bulgaria

Sofia, Feb. 25 (BTA/GNA) – The Mushing Sports Club – Bulgaria offers individual and team sports activities with dogs, for dogs and their owners, and specifically for children and dogs. The club was founded ten years ago with the aim of popularizing mushing in Bulgaria. [Dog mushing is a sport, involving transportation powered by dogs. This can be a sled on slow, or a cart on bare ground, pulled by one or more dogs].

The Mushing Sports Club told BTA that their goal was also to teach children to care for animals and and nature.

The dog athletes and their owners train together in various disciplines – canicross, dog trekking, bike joring, ski joring, dogsled and scootering. Whether pulling a sled or running after a bicycle, the dogs experience immense joy and strengthen their bond with the human next to them, their trainers said.

The club not only offers training, but competitions. So far there are 12, including nighttime ones. During the day, three-year-old competitors are also included in the race.

The club members, who are growing in numbers, explained that for them, dog sports are a way of life. Their main task is to promote love for animals, protection of their health and dignity, as well as environmental protection. There, children can learn exactly this – how to take care of their four-legged friends, how important exercise is for all breeds of dogs, how important the dog’s relationship with its owner is, and how important their common relationship with nature is. They can adopt a healthy lifestyle early by spending more time outdoors. The activities the club offers to children are completely free, the Sports Club Mushing noted.

As for the dogs, in for some sports the breed doesn’t matter, in others the temperament of the dog is important. To be able to practice dogsledding, for example, the dog must be balanced and in understanding with the other dogs in the team. They also help and learn from each other. Individual training with a dog can also be fun, it all depends on how the new activity will be presented to the pet. It is very important, advised experienced competitors, that the dog begins training with the commands “left”, “right”, “forward” and “stop”. Training can also take place during daily walks.

As in any sport, the equipment is also important, the dog must be harnessed and attached to the people with a shock-absorbing leash. The duration of training should be increased gradually, and begin at the earliest after the pup turns ten months old.

A good attitude of a person towards a pet works wonders, stressed the Mushing Sports Club.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

