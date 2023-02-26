Rev Dr Wengam inducted General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana 

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Feb 25, GNA – The Assemblies of God, Ghana, has inducted Rev Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent elect into office as the sixth General Superintendent of the Church in Ghana.

Rev Dr Wengam who was inducted into office by Rev Barnabas Mtokambali, the President of Africa Assemblies of God Alliance, and General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Tanzania, succeeds Rev Prof Paul Frimpong Manso, who served as General Superintendent for 12 years.

He said his vision was to see the Church’s missionaries evangelise the entire country, and grow, transform and rebrand the Church to take its position as the leading pentecostal church in Ghana.

Speaking at an induction service held at the Conference Centre in Accra, Rev Dr Wengam encouraged Christians to take part in politics, saying the Church endorsed calls for a bipartisan and multi-stakeholder approach to tackle the country’s economic challenges.

He said the Church’s stand was based on the fact that God did not make any individual, institution or political party the repository of wisdom.

Rev Dr Wengam said stakeholders, including political parties, think tanks, faith-based organisations and spirited individuals must share their counsel and synergise efforts in the spirit of nationalism to help fix the economy and restore hope to the country.

“In view of this, we ask all Assemblies of God intellectuals, consultants and professionals in relevant fields to stand up and be counted on current efforts to resolve our national crisis and build a transformed Ghana,” he said.

“This is your godly responsibility, which you must not shirk. The time to act is now,” he added.

Outlining his strategy to lead the Church, Rev Dr Wengam said the Church would show leadership through “The Six Rs,” – Reach, Rebuild, Restore, Reform, Reposition, and Rebrand.

He said the Church would aggressively disciple Ghana by reaching every village, town and city with the word of God and win souls for Christ through the Reach agenda.

Under Rebuild, the Church would prioritise the welfare of its needy and rural pastors by investing in massive human capital and infrastructure development, while restoring the Church in Ghana through intense prayer and spirituality with its Restoration agenda, and ushering in administrative and structural changes needed for growth, relevance and prosperity under the Reformation agenda.

He said the Reposition agenda would enable the Church to retake its position as the leading pentecostal church in the country, and that the image of the Church would be enhanced to make it attractive through the Rebranding agenda.

“This is meant to attract the teeming youth and middle class into our fold and portray our Church as a dynamic and progressive organisation,” Rev Dr Wengam said.

Rev Dr Wengam called on all pastors, leaders and members of the Church to internalise and actualise the transformation agenda at all times and in all places.

The Church also outdoored its Executive Presbytery (EP)Officers, who would help the General Superintendent to steer the affairs of the Church.

They are Rev Dr Godwin Tito Agyei, the Assistant General Superintendent, Rev Dr Ernest Birikorank, the General Secretary and Rev Dr Simon Abu Baba, the General Treasurer.

