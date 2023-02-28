Messi thanks Argentina team-mates after landing FIFA player award

Berlin, Feb 28, (STATS Perform/dpa/GNA) – Lionel Messi thanked his Argentina team-mates for a “dream” year, after winning the Best FIFA Men’s Player award for a second time.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar pipped club-mate, Kylian Mbappe, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema to the top accolade at Monday’s ceremony, in Paris.

Messi played a starring role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, finishing as Golden Ball winner, after scoring seven goals and assisting three more.

He also impressed at club level in the first half of the 2022-23 season, which was taken into account in the voting, after scoring 11 goals and assisting 14 more in 18 games.

That equalled the 35-year-old’s tally in both categories across 34 matches, in his maiden campaign at the Parc des Princes.

Upon collecting his Best FIFA award, which he previously won in 2019, Messi said: “Wow, this is amazing. It’s been a tremendous year and it’s an honour to win this award.

“Without my team-mates, I wouldn’t be here. I achieved the dream I had been hoping for so long. Very few people can achieve that and I have been lucky to do so.

“It’s the most wonderful thing that’s happened to me in my career.”

Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski as two-time winners of the trophy, with Luka Modric the only other winner since the award was first handed out in 2016.

Lionel Scaloni was crowned the Best FIFA Men’s Coach, meanwhile, and Emiliano Martinez ensured it was a clean sweep for Argentina by taking the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award.

In the women’s prizes, Sarina Wiegman took the Best FIFA Women’s Coach award for a third time and Alexia Putellas, pipped Beth Mead to the Best FIFA Women’s Player accolade.

England and Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps, was named the Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

