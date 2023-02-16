Man gets maximum sentence for knife attack in German refugee shelter

Ravensburg, Germany, Feb 16, (dpa/GNA) – A man accused of running amok in a German centre for refugees, killing one person and injuring several others, was sentenced to life in prison in the southern city of Ravensburg on Thursday.

It was considered proven that the 32-year-old had committed murder and attempted murder in the village of Kressbronn, on the northern shore of Lake Constance last June.

Six people were seriously injured after the man stabbed men and women with a kitchen knife, with a 38-year-old Syrian dying at the scene.

According to the prosecution, there had been an argument about living together in the shelter, and about integration ahead of the attack.

The defence had initially asked for 13 years for manslaughter and no protective custody. detention.

In court, the defendant had kept silent about the accusations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

