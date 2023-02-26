‘Let us support Ketasco for better development’ -Torgbi Sri lll

By Agbaxode Emmanuel /Evans Worlanyo Ameamu,

Keta (VR) Feb. 25 GNA- Torgbi Sri lll, the ‘Awomefia’ of the Anlo State has charged past students and residents of Keta to support Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco) to achieve greater heights.

“I wish to appeal to all students, staff, and well-wishers to continue supporting the school. I also urged the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), students, and staff of the school to uphold the vision and mission of the founding fathers of the school.”

Togbi Sri said this at the 70th-anniversary celebration of Ketasco held at Keta, where he charged the students to take their studies seriously to become good future leaders.

“Let your support be felt, let your support be of the great impact that leads to the success of our great School.”

He said the support would enable the school to address many of the challenges they faced.

Togbi Sri III said his kingdom would continue to support the school “since the eagle of the school never stopped flying.”

Mr Kojo Matta, a 1980 past student and National President of the Old Student Association of the school during the celebration on Saturday, said the infrastructural development of the school was nothing good to point out.

“We are appealing to the government to assist in addressing these problems.”

Some challenges he mentioned include, a lack of good toilet facilities, additional classroom blocks, dining Hall, among others.

The occasion was heavily attended by chiefs, past students, Heads of institutions Department, students, and others.

The celebration, which was launched in May last year at the R.S. Amegashie Hall of the University of Ghana Business School, Legon, is on the theme: “KETASCO at 70: Retrospect and Prospect.”

GNA

