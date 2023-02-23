Kwadwo Aduameyaw Mante of UMB wins Development Bank, GIRSAL Agribusiness Educational trip to Kenya

Accra. Feb 23, GNA – Kwadwo Aduameyaw Mante, Corporate Credit Officer at The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) has been adjudged one of the best students at the Agricultural Lending training held at the National Banking College.

The programme was organized by Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural (GIRSAL) and the Development Bank recently in Accra.

The 5-day Agribusiness educational trip by the VEGPRO Group was awarded to Kwadwo as the top student in the programme.

Kwadwo was nominated for the programme by the human resources department of the Bank as part of its annual strategic learning plan, to deliver its mid-term strategy.

Speaking on the award, Kwadwo said “I am grateful for the investment the Bank has made in my career in terms of equipping me with relevant resources for professional growth. I am highly honoured to have been selected along 7 others from different financial institutions in Ghana to participate in this important educational trip sponsored by VegPro. I believe this will advance our knowledge base of the sector and help us contribute to the growth of Agribusiness in Ghana and Africa.”

In his remarks on the award Nii Amankra Tetteh, Executive Director for Business, expressed his delight and pride. He said “Kwadwo continues in a long line of excellence and thought-leadership by our human capital, stretching to 1972.

“ UMB has always attracted the best and constantly strives to develop our teams by delivering an agile and high performing culture. We are proud of Kwadwo and he typifies the quality of our bench strength, which is focused on delivering world class banking to Ghana.

“Kwadwo departs for Nairobi within the week for the study tour, which will include a visit to VegPro’s packaging and logistics facility in Nairobi; a tour of VegPro farms in Naivasha and a networking dinner event.

UMB is a leading indigenous bank, reputed to be Ghana’s first merchant bank. Established in 1972 and UMB aspires to deliver a uniquely Ghanaian take on world class banking.

The Bank operates from 35 locations, across Ghana and operates a number of digital solutions, including its award-winning mobile app, UMB SpeedApp.

