Kremlin: Putin to also meet China’s top foreign policy official

Moscow, Feb 22, (dpa/GNA) – Senior Chinese foreign policy official, Wang Yi will also meet President Vladimir Putin in person during his visit to Russia this Wednesday, the Kremlin says.

“Putin is in the Kremlin today. Half of the day will be devoted to foreign policy activities. Putin will receive … Wang Yi, who is in charge of Chinese foreign policy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Interfax agency.

Asked by journalists whether Russia had asked for military aid from China for its war against Ukraine, Peskov said: “They [China] have already answered this question, decisively denied it, and there is nothing to add to that.”

China is considered a close ally of Russia. At the same time, Beijing has so far largely complied with the international sanctions imposed on Russia, to avoid becoming a target of punitive measures itself.

Wang travelled to Moscow shortly before Friday’s first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov earlier on Wednesday, and praised the two nations’ cooperation.

“Despite the unpredictability of the international situation, China and Russia always maintain their strategic resolve,” Wang Yi said. He said he hopes for more exchanges and “new agreements.” Lavrov said Russian-Chinese relations are developing “unswervingly and dynamically.”

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

