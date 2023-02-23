Krachi East NCCE, GIS hold institutional familiarisation tours to shape student lives 

By Edward Williams

Dambai, Feb. 23, GNA – Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Boampong Kwaku Jnr of the Oti Regional Command, Ghana Immigration Service told students of the Mist Senior High School in the Krachi East Municipality to always set targets for themselves.

He said they would be able to achieve the targets if they worked hard while calling on them to exhibit a high level of self-discipline and be law abiding.

ASI Boampong was speaking at an institutional familiarisation tours for public and private educational institutions in the Municipality organised by the Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The tour, which enlightened students, especially members of the Civic Education Club (CEC), on operations of government and private institutions was aimed at educating and preparing them for the future and shaping their lives.

ASI Boampong admonished the students to avoid attitudes that could affect their progress in life and harm their future ambitions and goals.

He noted that good records of students while in school were necessary in searching for jobs, especially in the security services.

ASI Boampong noted that checking out-flows and in-flows of people at the ports, borders, airports, and the country as well as assisting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue passports were mandates of the Ghana Immigration Service.

He admonished the students to join the “if you see something, say something” campaign to help curtail extremist groups from operating by calling 999 as well as their emergency lines to report suspicious activities.

Miss Henrietta Fosua Adjei, Assistant Inspector of Immigration, also from the Command educated the students on issues related to child trafficking and terrorism.

She said there was the need for vigilance at gatherings such as schools, churches, and markets to help stop the operations of extremist groups to ensure a peaceful country.

She advised the students to work harder and excel their academics rather than following friends that might influence them negatively.

Madam Sahadatu Salifu, Head of Programme, NCCE, asked students to stop going out and returning late at midnight and avoid walking alone in isolated areas.

She advised them to focus more on their books to take over from their ageing elders in society while expressing gratitude to the resource personnel.

