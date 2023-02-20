Iran rejects report it has increased uranium enrichment

Tehran/Vienna, Feb 20, (dpa/GNA) – Iran has denied a media report that it has increased uranium enrichment, as part of its controversial nuclear programme.

The Islamic Republic has not enriched uranium with a purity level of more than 60%, National Atomic Energy Agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Monday, according to a report by state news agency IRNA.

On Sunday, the Bloomberg news agency had cited diplomats as saying the country, had enriched uranium to 84%. Nuclear bombs require uranium enriched to some 90%.

The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote on Twitter on Sunday evening, that it was aware of such reports. The agency did not elaborate on the accusations.

In 2015, Iran committed itself to restricting its nuclear programme as part of an international agreement. In return, sanctions were lifted.

After the United States unilaterally withdrew from the pact under the then-president Donald Trump, Tehran gradually reversed the restrictions. Current efforts to restore the nuclear pact are not progressing.

GNA

