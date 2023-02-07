GFA confirms Atsu’s rescue, urges continued prayers

Accra, Feb. 7, GNA – The Ghana Football Association has confirmed that Black Stars player, Christian Atsu, has finally been rescued after being trapped under rubble.

Atsu, who currently plays for Hatayspor, was trapped in the rubble after Monday’s devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey with thousands of lives lost.

News of Atsu’s rescue emerged on Tuesday morning, as he was currently receiving treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries.

A statement from the GFA said: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and he is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian”.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians from all walks of life have expressed gratitude to God following Christian Atsu’s rescue and have also consoled families who have lost their loved ones.

Atsu has made 65 appearances for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring nine goals.

