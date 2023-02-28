French football federation president Le Graet resigns

Paris, Feb 28, (dpa/GNA) – Noel Le Graet, has resigned as president of the French Football Federation (FFF), amid an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, and after a government report deeming him not fit for the office.

The FFF said on Tuesday that Le Graet, had made the announcement at its executive committee meeting.

Le Graet, 81, had presided over the FFF since 2011, and his latest term was until 2024. He rested his office on January 11, shortly after also making controversial remarks in the direction of national icon Zinedine Zidane.

The FFF said the various national teams had won 11 titles during his tenure, including the 2018 World Cup, and reached six further finals.

The federation said vice-president Philippe Diallo, would act as interim president until the next FFF assembly in June, where a new president is to be elected.

Paris justice authorities are investigating Le Graet, on suspicion of sexual harassment.

A recent report from the French sports ministry, said he didn’t have the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football.

It said he had regularly acted in an inappropriate way towards women in words and text messages, lacked the dignity the job required, and that other controversial statements from him also harmed the image of the FFF.

The FFF for its part, said on Tuesday, that the ministry report was not so much based on objective facts, but on assessments that in parts led to a disproportionate denigration of the FFF.

It added it was strongly committed to the fight against gender-based and sexual violence, and would continue its governance reform which started before the ministry audit.

GNA

