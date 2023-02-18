Football clubs to observe a minute silence in honour of Christian Atsu – GFA

Accra, Feb. 18, GNA – The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has directed football clubs in the domestic league to observe a minute silence at all GFA-organised competitions in honour of Christian Atsu.

The former Ghana International passed on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his body was recovered from the rubble of a collapsed building following the dreadful earthquake that struck Southern Turkey and parts of Syria on Monday, February 6.

The competitions include the betPawa Premier League, the Access Bank Division League, the Women’s FA Cup, and all Regional Football Association League matches.

The GFA asked stakeholders, especially Match Commissioners, and Referees to take note and act accordingly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

